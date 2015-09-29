 Top
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential to be introduced in "Top Resa-2015"

    Delegation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism led by the deputy minister Nazim Samadov will take part at the exhibition

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's tourism potential will be promoted at international exhibition "Top Resa-2015" to be held in France on September 29-October 2, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan said.

    Report informs, the delegation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism led by the deputy minister Nazim Samadov will take part at the exhibition.

    The tourism companies "Geo Travel", "Gilan Tourism" and "SW travel" will also join the event to showcase the opportunities of Azerbaijani tourism companies and hotels.

    It is planned to install a special stand, which will reflect tourism potential of Azerbaijan at the exhibition. Relevant printed advertising materials will be distributed to visitors and exhibitors, the ministry said.

