    Azerbaijan's Ganja city will be a new cultural capital of CIS

    It will be announced at Bishkek meeting of CIS Council of Heads of States

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ganja city of Azerbaijan will be a new cultural capital of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States).

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the CIS Executive Committee reported.

    It will be announced at tomorrow's Bishkek meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of the States.

    'CIS city of culture is selected for one year period. Currently, the city is Turkmenistan's Dasoguz. Tomorrow Ganja will be announced a new cultural city. Also, relevant action plan will be approved', CIS Executive Committee reported. 

