Azerbaijan represented at International Ethnological Festival in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The international summit on traditional art and design- Etnofest 2018 has kicked off at the Expo Georgia exhibition center in Tbilisi.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the event is being organized by the International Art Center of the Tbilisi Mayor's Office, the Tbilisi Sakrebulo and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Georgia.

More than a hundred artists and masters from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia attend the summit with handicrafts and accessories made of textile, ceramics, wood, metal, leather and other materials. Azerbaijan is represented at the international event by the Icherisheher Traditional Art Center. Center presents samples made of ceramics, wooden, batik and jewelry under the Dastan brand.

Director of the Center Jamila Rzayeva told Report that the main purpose of the summit is to present Azerbaijani craftsmanship and acquaint with the techniques applied in Georgian handicrafts: The Icherisheher Traditional Art Center is constantly studying about the innovations in the field of manual work. Representatives of our center will participate in master classes, to be organized on various topics within the framework of the event. Our center is very interested in studying hot rolling technology in Georgia. "

The Icherisheher Traditional Art Center also presents Azerbaijan's national sweets along with examples of craftsmanship. Examples of craftsmanship, especially silk kerchiefs presented on the stand were welcomed by the visitors.

The festival to last until September 30 will also include sales of craft samples, lectures and meetings with experts.