"Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 100" logotype prepared

Baku.17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has prepared the logotype "Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 100".

Report was told in the Ministry, "Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 100" logotype developed in accordance to the President Ilham Aliyev's Decree dated May 16, 2017 " On the 100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic" and "Declaration of Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018" dated January 10, 2018. The author of the logotype is Zaur Hamzayev Murad.

The logotype is intended for use at the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan People's Republic, as well as within the framework of Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.