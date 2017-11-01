Azerbaijan delegation to attend cultural forum in St Petersburg

© TASS

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A cultural forum will start in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on November 16.

Report informs citing the Russia Online, forum will last for two days at the Hermitage Headquarters.

The Azerbaijani delegation is also expected to attend the forum, and Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky confirmed it.

In his turn, deputy prime minister for social affairs of the Russia Olga Golodets thanked Azerbaijani side for good relations between the countries in sphere of culture.

"Our cooperation continues because Azerbaijan is a unique treasure with talented people", she stressed.

The organizers of the event are expecting a record number of visitors, including about 20,000 participants and 1000 speakers.