Azerbaijan commemorates famous singer Muslum Magomayev

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Opera and pop singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and USSR Muslum Magomayev was commemorated in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, colleagues of Magomayev and art figures visited his grave in the Alley of Honor in the anniversary of his death.

Notably, Muslum Magomayev was born on August 17, 1942 in Baku.

Maestro's repertoire includes more than 600 works.

Muslum Magomayev died on October 25, 2008, at age 67.

He was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku city.