Azerbaijan celebrates Last Tuesday before Novruz

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan celebrates the last Tuesday before Novruz.

Report informs, this Tuesday popularly called also "Torpag Chershenbesi" - "Tuesday of the Earth", the last Tuesday before the Novruz holiday. Unlike the previous Tuesdays, this day the people celebrate with particular splendour. Celebrations, which last the whole day, in the evening reach at their peak.

Celebrating the "Tuesday of the Earth", our ancestors gave tribute to mother earth, its wealth and bounty. This day is full of various rituals that symbolize prosperity in the coming year, release of hardship and trouble. Earlier in the villages every family on the roof of his house lit torches on the number of family members. Today, instead of torches people lit candles in their homes on the number of family members.

Another tradition of the last Tuesday is a fortune-telling with a ring. According to popular belief, this day people must not give out of the house salt, water, money, bread, matches, oil and dairy products. Last Tuesday before Novruz need to celebrate at home, otherwise you will celebrate the holiday right 7 years out of your flat.

This is truly a popularly beloved and widely celebrating of our holiday - a holiday of good marking of hopes, celebration of peace.