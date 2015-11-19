Azerbaijan becomes member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage member states of the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage of the 20th session of the General Assembly.

Report was informed by Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the meeting on November 18 in the framework of UNESCO's 38th General Conference was held at the headquarters of the organization.

The elections to the World Heritage Committee took place and Azerbaijan was elected a member of the committee.

The ministry said that the success at the elections, in addition to increasing the role of Azerbaijan in protecting the world heritage plays a major role in promoting its own heritage.

It should be noted that the Committee operates in accordance with the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage and it has decision making vote when adding to the World Heritage List.

Also, the committee determines the use of the World Heritage Fund, additions to the World Heritage List are in control of the heritage conservation and it also decides to make additions to the list of endangered heritage

In 2000, besides Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace the Old City complex and in 2007, the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.