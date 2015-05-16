Azerbaijan attends 21st International Book Fair in Prague

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has been represented at the 21st International Book Fair in Prague, Report informs.

Arranged by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Czech Republic and Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers, Azerbaijan`s stand at the fair demonstrated books and other print material highlighting the country`s history, culture, literature and tourism.

At the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador Farid Shafiyev and director of the Translation Center Afag Masud informed the audience about history and culture of Azerbaijan.