Azerbaijan and Portugal will cooperate in the field of cultural heritage protection

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ / Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev met with the Executive Director for Cultural Heritage of Portugal, Paulo Araujo Da Silva.

Report was told in the department of public relations and information of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Issues of joint cooperation between Azerbaijan and Portugal in the field of cultural heritage preservation were discussed at the meeting. Discussions were held about the preservation and protection of exhibits in the museum and holding joint exhibitions.

Notably, the visit of Minister Abulfas Garayev to Portugal continues. A. Garayev met with thehead of the North – South Center of the Council of Europe, Ambassador Antonio Gamito during his visit to Portugal. Notably, the organization is a partner of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in our country.