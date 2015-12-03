Azerbaijan and Mexico to expand cooperation in cultural sphere

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini met with the director of the International Center of Mugham MuradHuseynov, Report was informed at the embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting various aspects and perspectives of cooperation in the cultural field were discussed.

Ambassador Labardini highlighted that our cultures share similarities that serve as a bridge linking the two peoples. In this context, it was noted that the national music of the two nations - mugham and mariachi - are included by UNESCO in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

M.Huseynov noted the interest of the Azerbaijani public to the rich culture of Mexico and stressed the place of this country in the world.

The parts made an exchange of views on possible realization of joint events and expressed their wishes for the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.