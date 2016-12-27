Azerbaijan and Indonesia will cooperate in field of multiculturalism

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Academics of Azerbaijan and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a strategic partnership in the area of multiculturalism and pluralism.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan, signing of the document took place at the International Center of multiculturalism in Baku.

In this regard, the Ambassador of Indonesia Husnan Bey Fananie said the agreement will establish concrete cooperation between the two countries in the field of multicultural community. According to the agreement, the two sides will also exchange experiences in this area.

In addition, the agreement commits the parties to prepare for the study program, studies and training courses on the subject of multiculturalism.