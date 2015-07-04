Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss the cultural ties

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev met Afghan Ambassador Mohammad Tagi Khalili to discuss ways of expanding cultural relations between the two countries.

Minister Garayev emphasized the role of reciprocal visits in improving the bilateral relations.

He recalled Deputy Prime Minister Elchin Afandiyev`s attending an annual Nowruz Summit of Islamic countries in Kabul last year. "Our people are bound together by ties of history, religious and spiritual values."

The Afghan Ambassador also highlighted historical, religious and cultural closeness between the two nations.