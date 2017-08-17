Author of Muslim Magomayev’s monument in Moscow: He was a person with bright emotion - INTERVIEW

© Report

Moscow. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report presents an exclusive interview with People’s Artist of Russia, sculptor Alexander Rukavishnikov who is the author of the monument to Azerbaijani and Russian singer Muslim Magomayev.

- Today marks the 75th birthday of Muslim Magomayev. How do you remember him and were you able to show your feelings in the famous monument in Leontyev lane in Moscow?

- When Magomayev was singing, I was still a youngster, therefore, I could follow his creative activity throughout almost all my life. He always stood out among other performers singing in an classical style. He amazed me by his sincerity: it was impossible not to understand that it was cool. My grandmother, holder of coloratura soprano, studied in Moscow and took an internship in Milan; she loved his creative activity a lot.

When you receive an order to create sculpture of such an outstanding person, you want to create the first conceptional feeling. The first question that I asked myself at the start of the work on Magomayev’s sculpture was “Who was this person for you?” My answer was as follows: “person with a bright emotional attitude towards life and creation”. I have sculpted him exactly that way.

- How long did it take to create the monument? Did you have any difficulties?

- Sculpting a monument is a serious and responsible job. I had many visits to the location of the supposed monument. The location was suitable: height, energetic orientation. I am not satisfied with some nuances, but of course, that is not a tragedy.

Creating the monument took approximately 5 months. Before that, I had worked on the sketch. As a result, the monument was not as I predicted earlier.

- We know that you have been to Baku, Muslim Magomayev’s motherland, numerous times. Do you like the city? Possibly, you drew inspiration for your work...

- I was in Baku 5-6 years ago at the jubilee of my good friend, amazing artist Tahir Salahov. I had been to Baku before, therefore, I could compare the modern city with the city of the Soviet times. Baku has changed a lot: it has become more beautiful, warmer and more soulful. The architecture of the city is peculiar and relevant. I noticed that there is a lot of modernity in the city: this style has always attracted me – it was especially popular at the beginning of the last century. Among monuments, I remember only Pushkin’s sculpture, works of Orekhov. Undoubtedly, There is a lot of inspiration in Baku.

- Are you familiar with Azerbaijani sculptors ? Could you name any of them?

- I have an old friend Tofig Huseynov. By the way, he is the author of the sculpture on the grave of Muslim Magomayev. He is a talented person. Once, he sculpted the bust of Heydar Aliyev in his manufactory. At that time, we had an interesting meeting.

I can also name Zaur Rzayev and Aydin Zeynalov, whom I taught at Moscow Art Institute named after Surikov.

- You have mentioned the work on Heydar Aliyev’s bust. Did you personally know him?

- We got acquainted at that time. The point is that at that time, Tofig was sculpting his bust from nature. Heydar Aliyev made a very pleasant impression on me - he was a well-rounded and erudite person. He expressed his opinion on any topic, for example, Italy’s Reneissance period. I was impressed by the broadth of his knowledge and views.