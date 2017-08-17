 Top
    Close photo mode

    Author of Muslim Magomayev’s monument in Moscow: He was a person with bright emotion - INTERVIEW

    Sculpting the monument took about 5 months
    © Report

    Moscow. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report presents an exclusive interview with People’s Artist of Russia, sculptor Alexander Rukavishnikov who is the author of the monument to Azerbaijani and Russian singer Muslim Magomayev.

    Today marks the 75th birthday of Muslim Magomayev. How do you remember him and were you able to show your feelings in the famous monument in Leontyev lane in Moscow?

    - When Magomayev was singing, I was still a youngster, therefore, I could follow his creative activity throughout almost all my life. He always stood out among other performers singing in an classical style. He amazed me by his sincerity: it was impossible not to understand that it was cool. My grandmother, holder of coloratura soprano, studied in Moscow and took an internship in Milan; she loved his creative activity a lot.

    When you receive an order to create sculpture of such an outstanding person, you want to create the first conceptional feeling. The first question that I asked myself at the start of the work on Magomayev’s sculpture was “Who was this person for you?” My answer was as follows: “person with a bright emotional attitude towards life and creation”. I have sculpted him exactly that way.

    How long did it take to create the monument? Did you have any difficulties?

    - Sculpting a monument is a serious and responsible job. I had many visits to the location of the supposed monument. The location was suitable: height, energetic orientation. I am not satisfied with some nuances, but of course, that is not a tragedy.

    Creating the monument took approximately 5 months. Before that, I had worked on the sketch. As a result, the monument was not as I predicted earlier.

    We know that you have been to Baku, Muslim Magomayev’s motherland, numerous times. Do you like the city? Possibly, you drew inspiration for your work...

    - I was in Baku 5-6 years ago at the jubilee of my good friend, amazing artist Tahir Salahov. I had been to Baku before, therefore, I could compare the modern city with the city of the Soviet times. Baku has changed a lot: it has become more beautiful, warmer and more soulful. The architecture of the city is peculiar and relevant. I noticed that there is a lot of modernity in the city: this style has always attracted me – it was especially popular at the beginning of the last century. Among monuments, I remember only Pushkin’s sculpture, works of Orekhov. Undoubtedly, There is a lot of inspiration in Baku.

    Are you familiar with Azerbaijani sculptors ? Could you name any of them?

    - I have an old friend Tofig Huseynov. By the way, he is the author of the sculpture on the grave of Muslim Magomayev. He is a talented person. Once, he sculpted the bust of Heydar Aliyev in his manufactory. At that time, we had an interesting meeting.

    I can also name Zaur Rzayev and Aydin Zeynalov, whom I taught at Moscow Art Institute named after Surikov.

    - You have mentioned the work on Heydar Aliyev’s bust. Did you personally know him?

    - We got acquainted at that time. The point is that at that time, Tofig was sculpting his bust from nature. Heydar Aliyev made a very pleasant impression on me - he was a well-rounded and erudite person. He expressed his opinion on any topic, for example, Italy’s Reneissance period. I was impressed by the broadth of his knowledge and views.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi