Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next year appointment of new chiefs will be carried out in several departments of Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Abulfas Garayev said at the board meeting of the Ministry today.

'Several department heads will be dismissed,' he said.

A.Garayev confirmed dismissal of Head of Department for Book Circulation and Work with Publishing Offices, poet Vagif Bahmanli.