 Top
    Close photo mode

    Anniversary evening of national actor Melik Dadashov will take place in AzDrama

    90th anniversary of the actor will be held with organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Anniversary evening on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the famous actor, People's Artist Melik Dadashov will take place in the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre on December, 20.The daughter of People's Artist Gulnara Dadashova says to Report.

    The event will be held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and on the personal initiative of the family of the actor.

    People's Artist Marahim Farzalibayov is director of the anniversary.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi