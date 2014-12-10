Anniversary evening of national actor Melik Dadashov will take place in AzDrama

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Anniversary evening on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the famous actor, People's Artist Melik Dadashov will take place in the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre on December, 20.The daughter of People's Artist Gulnara Dadashova says to Report.

The event will be held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and on the personal initiative of the family of the actor.

People's Artist Marahim Farzalibayov is director of the anniversary.