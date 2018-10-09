American rapper to perform concert in Baku

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ American rapper and mucisian Wordsmith has arrived in Baku. The US embassy told Report that while in Azerbaijan, Wordsmith and his band will perform various public concerts and conduct master classes for local musicians and students.

This unique rapper and his band will perform in Azerbaijan for the first time through the U.S. Department of State’s Arts Envoy Program, which brings prominent American musicians to countries throughout the world to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration. All Wordsmith’s performances in Azerbaijan are free and open to the public. The U.S. Embassy invites anyone interested in live American hip-hop music to attend any of the following events:

October 13- Park Bulvar Mall-7 p.m.

October 16- YARAT Contemporary Art Space -7 p.m.

October 20- Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater-7 p.m.