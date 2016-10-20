Ambassador of Ukraine: Difficult to hold Eurovision contest after Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine intends to fully ensure the safety of visitors during the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Report informs, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko told reporters.

"This is a luck that we won the Eurovision Song Contest. We have something to show the world. After Azerbaijan it is difficult to hold Eurovision and European games, as the country has set the bar very high in terms of the organization", he said.

The diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan and Ukraine actively cooperate in education. According to him, currently up to 6 thousand Azerbaijani students studying in Ukraine.