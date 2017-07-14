Ambassador of Mexico visits Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, visited the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, where he met with Rector Farah Aliyeva.

Report was informed in the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Firstly, the Rector presented information about this higher education institution that has been founded more than 90 years. In addition, the Rector talked about the structure of the University, its faculties and the specialties it offers.

For his part, Ambassador Labardini talked about the activity of the Embassy, bilateral relations and its dynamics. At the same time, he addressed the cultural events, carried out by this Diplomatic Representation and related to areas such as music, painting, sculpture, etc. In this context, he mentioned the exhibition of the works of the eminent Mexican sculptor Jorge Marín, inaugurated at the Heydar Aliyev Center in October 2016 and will be open until late August.

It was highlighted the possibility of organizing joint projects and events that will serve to strengthen the cultural ties between both peoples. In addition, the parties underlined a probable collaboration between this Azerbaijani university and the respective Mexican schooles of higher education.