Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The world-famous Azerbaijani singer Alim Qasimov will take part in a literary festival in Jayapura along with his ensemble.

Report informs citing the Indian media, the festival will be held on January from 21 to 25.

The festival also includes concert evenings, on which famous singers and dancers from Rajasthan and other states of India as well as musicians from other countries are to perform. Alim Qasimov is going to perform on January 21.