​Alim Gasimov to perform in Singapore

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ From 15 to 17 April, Singapore's Esplanade will host an international concert "Tapestry of Sacred Music", which includes musicians and artists from different countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey, Report informs citing StraitsTimes .

The world famous Azerbaijani singer, People's Artist Alim Gasimov will perform on April 17 at the Esplanade theater. "Voices from the Land of Fire: Mughams and Ashygs of Azerbaijan", he will perform Azerbaijani folk music - mugham.