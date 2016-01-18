Alim Gasimov to give a concert in Abu Dhabi

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Abu Dhabi will host a series of outdoor concerts in the coming months combining music and poetry in celebration of the region’s heritage.

Report informs referring to The National, part of the annual Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority Music Programme, the Umsiyat series will be held in the city’s Mushrif Park until March, and run alongside the Abu Dhabi Classics season and Bait Al Oud concerts.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Umsiyat performances will feature different forms of music and translated poetry from countries including the UAE, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Pakistan and Turkey.

Among the big names set to perform are Pakistani singer Faiz Ali Faiz, Alim Qasimov from Azerbaijan, Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme and Turkish musician Kudsi Erguner.

The first performance, featuring Nehme, is at 8pm on Sunday.

Doors open at 7pm.