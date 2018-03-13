 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ali and Nino film screened at XXII Sofia International Film Festival

    It was shown at initiative of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria

    Sofia. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ A film "Ali and Nino" produced with the support of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was screened at the XXII Sofia International Film Festival.

    The Eastern European bureau of Report News Agency informs, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Bulgaria, the Azerbaijanis living in this country and public representatives have attended the event.

    The film was shown at the National Palace of Culture of Sofia at the initiative of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria.

    The film watched with great interest.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi