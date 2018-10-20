'Ali and Nino' displayed in Lithuania

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 'Ali and Nino' movie has been premiered at the Forum Cinemas Vingis cinema theater, the biggest cinema center of Lithuania's Vilnius, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's embassy to Lithuania.

The film was translated into Lithuanian and shown with subtitles.

The event was attended by representatives of Lithuania's state and government structures, ambassadors and diplomats of foreign missions accredited in this country, employees of local sociopolitical organizations, scientists and cultural figures, media representatives, Azerbaijanis living in Lithuania, as well as young people studying at the Lithuanian universities.

A reception with national dishes and beverages was arranged for the event participants following the film.