Advertising of tickets sale for the "Baku-2015" launches by CNN and Euronews

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Nazim Samadov met with the Head of Ticketing at Baku 2015 European Games Operation Committee Mirjam Bogataj.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

At the "round table" meeting discussed a number of important issues with the organization of the Ministry between tourism companies and Operations Committee I European games "Baku-2015" for the purpose of selling tickets for travel agencies during European games.

In addition, the Operations Committee launches new site for the sale of tickets will be promoted in cooperation with the Ministry of CNN, Euronews, and other foreign channels channels.

Currently operating tourist information centers in the street U.Hajibeyov capital, at the International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev, "Gala" Reserve, and the "Old City" Historical and Architectural Reserve.