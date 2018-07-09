Acting director of Ganja State Philharmonic appointed

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ New acting director of Ganja State Philharmonic has been appointed.

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry Intigam Humbatov told Report that, Director of Ganja State Philharmonic Society, People's Artist Samir Jafarov appealed to the ministry asking for his dismissal due to continuation and expansion of his creative activity: "The issue was considered by the ministry and he was dismissed."

I. Humbatov added that there was a new appointment to the Ganja State Philharmonic: " Artistic director of Folk Instruments Orchestra at Ganja State Philharmonic Elchin Elchiyev Emin has been appointed acting director of the Ganja State Philharmonic. At present, the deputy director is temporarily in charge of the team”.