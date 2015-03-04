Minister Abulfas Garayev: We must protect Azerbaijani national cuisine from appropriation

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ We have to take care of the national cuisine and we can't pass it in someone else hands. We need to preserve the traditions of national cuisine and pass them on to future generations. Azerbaijani cuisine must resist all influences from outside. We have to protect it from enemy appropriation.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said that at the presentation of the project entitled 'Capitals of folk art'.

Mentioning the 'Capitals of folk art' project was launched in 2010, the Minister added that the project includes the capitals of folk art, with their craftsmanship, and legends, literature and cuisine and declared their value for country society.

The Minister Abulfas Garayev urged every citizen to protect and preserve the national cultural heritage.