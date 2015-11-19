Abulfas Garayev met with director of Victoria and Albert Museum

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev met with the director of the London Victoria and Albert Museum, Martin Roth.

Report was told in the Department of Information and Public Affairs, at a meeting held to discuss the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the museum, the exhibition carpet patterns of Azerbaijan Partnership Victoria and Albert Museum in the 5th International Congress on Azerbaijani carpets to be held in 2017 in Baku, the organization of training courses for Azerbaijani specialists.

Garayev invited Martin Roth in Azerbaijan to participate at the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, which will be held April 25-27 in Baku.