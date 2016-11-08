Abulfas Garayev met with attendees of International Theater Conference

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has today met with a group of representatives, attending IV Baku International Theater Conference.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry.

President of the the International Federation for Theatre Research Jean Graham-Jones, Vice President of the International Association of Theatre Critics Savas Patsalidis, British Council representative David Parrish, Coordinator for the International Theatre Institute for Arab countries Ibrahim Assiri, Rector of Batumi Arts State University Ermile Meskhia and Chairman of the Israel National Centre Razi Amitai attended the event.

A.Garayev stressed that as other areas of culture, Azerbaijan pays special attention to the theater and closely cooperates with the world's different countries and prestigious international organizations in the field of culture.

The minister expressed his confidence in successful results of IV Baku International Theater Conference and efficiency for all the participants.