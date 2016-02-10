Abulfas Garayev: About 160 houses of culture and clubs in a poor condition

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The process of support and repair of houses of culture in the regions in Azerbaijan is underway.

Report informs, this was announced by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev at the annual all republican meeting.

He noted that at present in the country regions there are about 160 houses of cultures are in disrepair, 1187 without repair, 649 houses of culture and clubs renovated: "More than 900 clubs and houses of culture in Azerbaijan don't have their own buildings. This issue is in the focus of attention".