Ministry of Culture to cooperate with British Council

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ During the visit to Great Britain, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev met with the head of British Council Christopher Rodrigues.

Report informs citing the Ministry that issues related to cooperation between Azerbaijan and British Council were discussed at the meeting.

Garayev noted that mutual cooperation deepened in both theater and other spheres of culture as a result of many years of close cooperation with British Council.

Rodrigues expressed his satisfaction on cooperation with Azerbaijan and noted that he closely follows the development of the country and is ready for joint cooperation in all aspects of the humanitarian field.

In his turn, Garayev informed about the "Baku Process" and international events held within this project, which was founded on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Minister also said that the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on 2-3 May and he will be pleased to see the British Council's leadership at the event.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement of intention was signed between the Ministry of Culture and the British Council. This agreement will determine the program of future cooperation between Azerbaijan and the British Council for five years and will cover all aspects of culture.

At the end of the meeting Abulfas Garayev invited the head of the British Council to attend the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku in May.