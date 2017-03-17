8 more candidates nominated for UNESCO Director General post apart from Polad Bülbüloglu - LIST

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairperson of the Executive Board of UNESCO, Mr. Michael Worbs, today officially announced the names of the nine candidates received for the post of Director General of UNESCO.

Report informs citing the UNESCO press service, Polad Bülbüloglu (Azerbaijan), PHAM Sanh Chau (Vietnam), Moushira Khattab (Egypt), Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari (Qatar), Qian TANG (China), Juan Alfonso Fuentes Soria (Guatemala), Saleh Al-Hasnawi (Iraq), Vera El-Khoury Lacoeuilhe (Lebanon) and Audrey Azoulay (France) are among the official candidates.

The Director-General is nominated by the Executive Board and appointed by the General Conference for a period of four years. These nine candidates will be interviewed during the 201st Board session on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 April 2017. The person to be nominated by the Executive Board shall be chosen by secret ballot, during a vote that will take place during the Board's 202nd session in October 2017. Subsequently, the Chairperson of the Board shall inform the General Conference, during its 39th session in November 2017, of the candidate nominated by the Board. The General Conference shall consider this nomination and then elect, by secret ballot, the person proposed by the Executive Board.