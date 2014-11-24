 Top
    100th anniversary of the birth of Ilyas Efendiyev to be celebrated in Turkey

    As part of the event exhibition will be organized, as well as the film about the life and work of the great Azerbaijani writer will be shown

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 100th anniversary of the birth of the dramatist, the national writer of Azerbaijan Ilyas Efendiyev will be celebrated on November 25 in Turkey.

    Report informs an event organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, the TÜRKSOY organization and Azerbaijan National Library, will be held in Ankara in the National Library of Turkey.

    As part of the event exhibition on the work of I. Efendiyev will be organized, as well as the film about the life of the writer will be shown.The event will be attended by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture Nizami Jafarov, professor of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Nizamaddin Shamsizadeh and relatives of I.Efendiyev.

