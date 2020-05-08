Will new plant manufacturing medical masks meet demand?

Baku Textile Factory LLC, which was launched in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), is producing 100-120,000 masks per day. This figure will increase to 220,000 by the end of the next week, founder of the Factory Sakina Babayeva told Report.

According to her, the masks are still sold to corporate companies in a small amount: "We are targeting to meet the need. The Operational Headquarters will inform us about the directions which are in need of masks. On the first days of the quarantine regime, the demand for the masks in the country was 200-250,000. We are ready to produce that amount of masks."

Babayeva noted that the factory has bought new equipment, which will increase production.

"Baku Textile Factory" started its operations in 1939 in Baku. It was the first factory in the weaving field not only in our country but also in all the Caucasian region during the Soviet Union. The primary purpose of establishing the company was cotton production and the requirement to it. Cotton was one of the abundant resources of the Azerbaijan Republic of the Soviet Union.

Today the company uses the latest raw materials and technologies from Germany, Italy, Holland, Japan, and Turkey, and experts with modern experience are involved in the company. Currently, more than 5000 different types of textile products are produced in the company with high quality and safety indicators, comply with the world and European standards. Additionally, various government works and company orders implemented by the company.