Wealth of world's population reaches 170 tln USD

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Wealth of the world's population has increased by 5.3% in annual comparison at late 2016, and made 166.5 tln USD.

Report informs citing Hürriyet, Global Wealth Report 2017 of The Boston Consulting Group says.

Main reason for the increase was shown as growth of wealth in the Asia-Pacific region and increase in the value of financial assets in the US.

1% of the world population is said to be a millionaire. Total number of world's millionaires rose by 7% compared to 2015 year and made 17,9 mln people.

Main increase in wealth was recorded in the Asia-Pacific region (9.5%).

According to the report, global wealth is expected to reach 223 tln USD in 2021.