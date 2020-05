Walmart on Tuesday reported revenue of $134.6 billion, above the $132.7 billion consensus estimate and 8.6% better than a year ago, Report informs, citing foreign media.

Net income was $3.99 billion, up 3.9% from a year ago.

The retail giant’s online sales rose 74% in the quarter, while it posted comp sales of 10% for the quarter, which were led by strength in food, consumables, health & wellness, and some general merchandise.