​Volkswagen resumes vehicle production at Wolfsburg

Volkswagen AG said Monday that it had resumed vehicle production at its Wolfsburg plant in Germany at 10% to 15% of capacity, Report informs, citing MarketWatch.

The German carmaker said around 8,000 employees returned to the production halls on a one-shift basis, and the first vehicle that will be produced by the passenger car brand is the Golf.

Volkswagen expects to build around 1,400 vehicles by the end of the first week of production. Starting from next week, the carmaker is expected to resume multi-shift operations and to ramp up to more than 6,000 vehicles.

Wolfsburg is the second Volkswagen brand vehicle plant to resume production in Germany after the mid-March halt, according to the company.

Volkswagen Group (VW) had stopped production at all its European plants, including its home factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, due to the spread of coronavirus.