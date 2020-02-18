USAID official: "Farmers get additional export opportunities worth $75M"

"USAID has provided technical aid worth $11 million to Azerbaijan's rural sector over the past five years. Of this, $5.5 million was directed to hazelnut-growing," Jay Singh, Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan, said at a partnership summit for support to Business and Professional Associations in Azerbaijan held in Baku.

He added that as a result of this, farmers got additional export opportunities worth $75 million.

President of AmCham Azerbaijan Nuran Karimov spoke about White Paper: "I hope you know about the White Paper document. The government has already accepted nearly 50% of proposals on this document. If young business people are willing to create associations, we invite them to cooperate. We can share our experience. We don't compete here, but serve a common goal."