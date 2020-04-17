Top

USACC to discuss impact of pandemic on Azerbaijan’s economy

An online conference on the topic of ‘Azerbaijan’s economy during global pandemic, reforms and post-pandemic’ will be held at 5:00 p.m., on April 30.

Report informs that the conference will be organized by Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC)

The web-conference will be attended by Deputy Minister of Economy Rovshan Najafov, AZPROMO head Yusif Abdullayev and Deputy Chairman of Management Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency Rufat Atakishiyev. 

They will discuss the impact of the pandemic on Azerbaijan, the government’s steps to reduce these impacts, and other related issues. 

