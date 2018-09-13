US proposes new trade negotiations to China

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has offered China another chance to prevent the introduction of new duties on import of Chinese goods to US that worth 200 billion US dollars annually by holding another round of trade negotiations until the end of September, Report informs citing Interfax.

Wall Street Journal writes according to informed sources that the invitation to the Chinese side led by Vice Prime Minister of the State Council of China Liu was sent by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A number of representatives of the US government argue that they have felt a new weakness in the ranks of Chinese leaders, and probably China will now show more flexibility under the threat of new duties.

The sources emphasize that the invitation to negotiations cannot be perceived as a turning point, because the White House is unanimous on China. According to some of them, the negotiations are unlikely to stop the introduction of duties on goods from China worth $ 200 bn in addition to duties which announced on goods worth $ 50 bn.

Moreover, considering the difficulties in the Sino-American negotiations in recent years, Beijing may reject or ignore Washington's invitation.