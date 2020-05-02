Top

US Embassy in Azerbaijan to sell containers through auction

The U.S. Embassy Azerbaijan will conduct an online auction of two used 20 foot (6.096 m) containers, Report informs, citing the Embassy. The auction will be active starting Monday, May 4, 2020 at 9:00 am and close on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 18:00 pm. During this period, you can actively take part and submit your bids for the containers.The auction rules and the containers’ photos can be previewed online after successful registration on the web application:

➡ https://online-auction.state.gov/

Successful bidders will need to present a valid photo ID and must pay in cash with Azerbaijani Manat.

