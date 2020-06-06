​US companies ready to invest in Alat Free Economic Zone

The US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) hosted an online session entitled "Azerbaijan's role in transcontinental transportation of goods in Central Eurasia: from a junction point of sea and land to Global Value Chain."

Taleh Ziyadov, Director General, Baku International Sea Trade Port, CJSC told Report's special correspondent.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure continuous awareness of US government agencies and American businesses about the Azerbaijani economy and business opportunities during the global pandemic.

The meeting was attended by representatives of regional offices of several US companies, as well as employees of the US Department of Commerce, the US Trade Representative's Office in the region, as well as economic departments of the US and Azerbaijani embassies.

The discussions mainly focused on the opportunities of the Baku port, perspective directions of its development, the Free Trade Zone developed in Alat settlement, as well as the opportunities for US companies to use these opportunities. Taleh Ziyadov informed the conference participants about the services and discounts provided to local and foreign companies.

US officials said American companies are ready to invest in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Ziyadov, in turn, said that Azerbaijan could be a regional center for US companies, emphasizing that both the country's geographical location and existing infrastructure allow it.

So far, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, Deputy Economic Minister Rovshan Najaf, President at Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Yusif Abdullayev and Deputy Chairman of the Small Business Development Support Agency Rufat Atakishiyev have appeared as a guest of an online session organized by the Chamber.