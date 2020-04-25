​Two companies buy shares at LUKoil

Sporine Limited and Morcell Limited companies bought shares at the Russian oil giant LUKoil at 1.2 billion Russian rubles, Report says citing Russian media.

Sporine Limited purchased 67,604 shares at 295 million rubles, while the other bought 200,000 stakes at 918.5 million rubles.

On April 21, LUKoil President Vahid Alakbarov purchased the company’s shares at 300 million rubles.

Earlier, Forbes magazine ranked Vahid Alakbarov, the President of LUKoil Company and co-owner of Spartak FC, who was born in 1950 in Baku, among the world’s wealthiest people in its annual list.