Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Mexico increased by more than 50%

According to data of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mexico is Azerbaijan's main trading partner among Latin American countries. The first two months of this year were especially fruitful for bilateral trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan. Report informs, from January to February 2020, bilateral trade grew 56.67%. Most notably, calculating the inter-annual growth from February 2019 to February 2020, the commercial exchange grew 370%. If this trend continues, the trade turnover between Mexico and Azerbaijan may reach its historical peak in 2020-more than 80 million US dollars," the Embassy said.

Despite the long distance between Azerbaijan and Mexico, relations between the two countries are developing rapidly in many spheres.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Mexico amounted to $26.2 million by the end of 2018, about 40 percent of the trade accounted for oil products.

The tourist flow between the countries was also intensive between the two states. In 2018, 506 Azerbaijani tourists visited Mexico, and 622 Mexican tourists came to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's main exports to Mexico include: computer equipment, assembly goods, modular circuits, dissected zoological specimens or their assembled piezoelectric parts and crystals. Mexico's main exports to Azerbaijan include: casing tubes, household goods, motor boats and three-wheeled motorcycles