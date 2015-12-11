Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia decreased by 30%

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to 2.2988 billion USD. Report informs referring to the Russian Federal Customs Service, it is less by 980 100 000 USd or 30% than in 2014.

According to the information, in the first 10 months of this year Azerbaijan imported from Russia goods in the amount of 1.8822 billion USD, which is more by 838.6 million USD, or 32% in comparison with the same period of last year.

During the reporting period, total exports from Azerbaijan to Russia has decreased in comparison with 2014 year by 96.5 million USD, or 18.8% and made 416.6 million USD.