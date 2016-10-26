 Top
    Three more western companies leave Azerbaijan

    Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan has reported

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ British Ivor Promotions LLP and Arcotrans LLP announced the liquidation of their representations in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes.

    According to information, creditors may submit their demands to the address at Yasamal district, Jafar Jabbarli st, 44 (Caspian Plaza business center), Baku.

    In addition, the Irish Accenture Ltd. also decided to leave Azerbaijani market.

    creditors may submit their demands during two months to the address at Sabail district, st. Rasul Rza, 11, Apt. 28-30, Baku.

