Tbilisi hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Georgia held Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum and the third CEO Lunch Tbilisi with the support of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia.

Report informs citing the Club, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, State Governor of Kvemo-Kartli region Grigol Nemsadze and Governor of Imereti region Givi Chichinadze attended CEO Lunch Tbilisi as honorary guests.

Addressing the forum, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov noted that the third CEO Lunch Tbilisi is a fruitful ground to discuss important problems and issues, as well as establish contacts between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Georgia. He also said that the Government of Azerbaijan plans to open a Trade House of Azerbaijan in Georgia with the active participation of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia and Caspian Energy Georgia. He called all companies participating in the forum to express their opinion and suggestions about this matter: “We see the successful implementation of this project only through partnership with the business. The embassy is always open for a dialogue both with representatives of the Azerbaijani and those of the Georgian business”, the Ambassador emphasized.

State Governor of Kvemo-Kartli region Grigol Nemsadze thanked Caspian Energy Georgia for the invitation and noted that the format of the Georgian-Azerbaijani business forum plays an important role in business development and strengthening of economic relations between our countries.

“We welcome the interest of the Azerbaijani businessmen in familiarizing with the existing environment in our country and peculiarities of Kvemo-Kartli region”, he said. Grigol Nemsadze told the guests about Kvemo-Kartli region and highlighted such important areas for investing as agriculture, industry, tourism and energy carriers. In conclusion he emphasized that “our administration is ready to lend all kind of assistance to you in order to attract investments into our region. I also would like to invite the interested businessmen to Kvemo-Kartli so that they can familiarize themselves with the business environment of the region on the spot”.

Governor of Imereti region Givi Chichinadze welcomed the members of the Caspian European Club and all participating guests, wished further success to the activity of Caspian Energy Georgia. Then, the presentation of prospects of development of Imereti region was held for the forum participants. The governor provided detailed information about the region and told about economic and investment opportunities, as well as about the tax system, free economic zone, international cooperation and programs on business support.

First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev thanked the Government of Georgia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov and PASHA Bank Georgia for a strong support to the activity of Caspian Energy Georgia. He noted that such events are held on a regular basis and it is doubly pleasant that the first CEO Lunch Tbilisi, hosted on September 29, was attended by the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and other members of the government.

Using the opportunity Telman Aliyev invited all official guests and participants of the business forum to attend the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi which will be held on 12 April 2018 with the support of the Government of Georgia and Government of the Azerbaijan Republic. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all members of the government Georgia, representing the economic bloc, are expected to attend the opening ceremony of Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi. Georgian company Caspian Energy Georgia is the organizer of the event.

Notably, about 80 businessmen from Azerbaijan and Georgia took part in the event. CEO Lunch Tbilisi discussed problems facing entrepreneurs, as well as business doing issues in different regions of the country which were of interest to businessmen. Besides, suggestions on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of economy were made.