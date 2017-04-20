Tax debts in amount of 728 mln AZN written off this year

© Report

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ As of January 1, 2017, 39 880 taxpayers had debts to the state budget in amount of 1 409 370, 7 AZN and 41 352 taxpayers had debts in the amount of 1 016 626 thousand AZN for April 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes, in first quarter of this year 35 542 taxpayers had debt in amount of 251 086,4 thousand AZN. In addition, 34 070 taxpayers had debt in the amount of 643 831,1 thousand AZN.

In accordance with draft law "On regulation of tax debts of taxpayers on January 1, 2017", tax debts of 69 329 taxpayers in amount of 728,083 mln AZN were unconditionally written off.

In addition, in accordance with Articles 2.2 and 3 of the Act, in return for payment of tax debt in January-March in the amount of 8 013,1 thousand AZN, tax debt in the amount of 13,761 mln AZN by 4 428 taxpayers on financial sanctions for January 1, 2017 were written off.