State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and Caspian European Club expanding cooperation

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev has received the delegation of the Members of the Board of the Caspian European Club chaired by First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Telman Aliyev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed possibilities of expanding the bilateral cooperation, the activity of the Caspian European Club, key aspects of infrastructure development and other issues of mutual interest.

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Samir Nuriyev informed the participants in the meeting about the short-term and long-term goals of the organization and the work performed. He noted that the organization of town-planning activities in the country is one of the issues being in the focus of attention of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. According to Samir Nuriyev, one of the main tasks set by the President of the country before the Committee is to organize this process in accordance with the planning, systematic and town planning legislation. Inviting businessmen to an open dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation in this area, Samir Nuriyev emphasized that the private sector is playing an important role and bearing responsibility for sustainable development of the construction sector which is of big social-economic importance.

Telman Aliyev thanked the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Samir Nuriyev for the attention and close cooperation with the Caspian European Club.

He expressed the hope that the bilateral cooperation would promote solution of problems in the field of infrastructure, while Caspian European Club, in turn, would make all efforts to submit proposals to continue maintaining the momentum of active dialogue between businesses and state committee.

The meeting ended up with the signing of the agreement about creation of the permanent working group which will be engaged in discussion of all infrastructure related problems, requests and proposals of the member companies of Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

The Caspian European Club, Caspian, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group.

The Caspian American Club (established on 24 December 2016) and Caspian Asian Club (26 January 2018) will be managed by the Members of the Board of the Caspian European Club for 2 years. All companies that join the Caspian European Club as members get an automatic membership within the Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and vice-versa.

His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been the Chairman of the Caspian European Club since the very establishment of the Club.