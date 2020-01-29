Starbucks closes Chinese branches over Coronavirus

Starbucks has closed half of its outlets in China to protect its staff and support government efforts to contain the coronavirus, Report says, citing CNN.

The coffee shop chain warned that the rapidly expanding infection is likely to affect its financial performance.

Starbucks has almost 4,300 outlets in China, making it the company's largest market outside the US.

The number of deaths from the virus has risen to more than 130, with almost 6,000 confirmed infections.

Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson said the firm was "navigating a very dynamic situation."